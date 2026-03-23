The UAE is marking this year's World Water Day on March 22, reaffirming its commitment to advancing global water security and promoting innovative solutions for sustainable water resources.

The UAE is stepping up international efforts through initiatives such as the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative and Suqia UAE, while preparing to host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in December in partnership with Senegal.

The conference comes amid a worsening global water crisis, with 2.2 billion people still lacking clean drinking water, 3.5 billion people still lacking safely managed sanitation services, and 4 billion people still experiencing severe water scarcity for at least one month per year.

The UAE’s global water strategy is underpinned by major financial pledges, including a $150 million for water scarcity solutions announced at COP28 and the $60 million "Clean Rivers" programme targeting waste and water challenges in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brazil.

Under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE has established a 7.5-km water pipeline in Gaza, producing around 2 million gallons per day for more than one million people. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives has also completed well-drilling projects in Chad, benefiting around 65,000 Sudanese refugees.

The UAE also sent a vessel carrying 14 desalination units to Cyprus, with a combined production capacity of 15,000 cubic metres per day, to help address water challenges.

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