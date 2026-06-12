Arab Finance: Sabaa International for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industry (SIPC) shifted to net losses valued at EGP 5.162 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, versus net profits of EGP 2.793 million in Q1 2025, the financial result indicated.

Basic loss per share hit EGP 0.021 at the end of March 2026 against earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.011 a year earlier.

The company recorded sales totaling EGP 3.410 million in Q1 2026, an annual drop from EGP 11.776 million.

Established in 2000, Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical is specialized in manufacturing generic medicine and pharmaceuticals. Sabaa is registered in the EGX since 2013.