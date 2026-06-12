Arab Finance: The net profits of National Drilling Company plunged by 74.12% year-on-year (YoY) to $694,406 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 from $2.683 million, as per the financial results.

Revenues declined to $4.480 million in Q1 2026 from $7.396 million in Q1 2025.

Likewise, the earnings per share (EPS) fell to $0.14 from $0.54.

Established in 1981 as a drilling and land rig services provider, the joint stock company is engaged in drilling exploration wells and wildcat wells.

It also offers technical support and detection equipment services to the operating companies, along with maintenance services for oil wells.