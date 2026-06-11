Arab Finance: MB Engineering posted a 55.46% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial results.

Consolidated net profits amounted to EGP 4.963 million, compared with EGP 11.145 million in Q1 2025.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.022 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.0495 in Q1 2025, while revenues climbed to EGP 195.416 million from EGP 136.956 million.

Standalone net profits after tax jumped by 59.90% in the first three months of 2026 to EGP 215,315 from EGP 134,652 a year earlier.