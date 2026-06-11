Barceló Hotel Group has reported the best results in its history for 2025 with revenues of more than $9.08 billion and a net profit of $361.93 million, both showing 4% growth, thus consolidating its model of profitable growth and operational strength.

This performance has enabled the group to strengthen its financial position, closing the financial year with negative net financial debt, reflecting strong liquidity generation. EBITDA exceeded $780.51 million, standing 2% above the previous year.

These results reflect the strength of its business model and its ability to generate sustainable value in an environment of strong demand. In 2025, international tourism reached historic highs, surpassing 1.52 billion travellers — 4% more than in 2024 — according to data from UN Tourism, which has supported solid and sustained demand in the group's main operating markets, the group said.

The financial year was also marked by progress in the company's generational transition, with the appointment of Marta D Barceló Fontirroig as President of Crestline Hotels & Resorts and Antonio Tovar Barceló as CEO for Latin America of Barceló Hotel Group, as well as the incorporation of both into the Group's Management Committee. Likewise, the Board of Directors of Barceló Corporación Empresarial accepted the resignation of Simón Barceló Tous, who will continue serving as Co-Chairman alongside Simón Pedro Barceló, whom the Board also appointed Chief Executive Officer of Barceló Corporación Empresarial.

Strategic investment and international expansion

In 2025, Barceló Hotel Group continued advancing its growth strategy and global positioning, with 33 new openings and operations in strategic markets, including the acquisition of hotel assets in Mexico, Italy, France and Morocco.

During the financial year, the company opened hotels in new destinations such as Bahrain and France, while strengthening its presence in Mexico, Morocco, Cape Verde, Portugal, the Maldives and Dubai.

In 2026, the hotel group plans to invest close to $404.11 million in the acquisition, renovation and repositioning of strategic hotel assets, driving selective, profitable growth that strengthens its position in the global market.

Actions for regenerative tourism

At the same time, the group continued developing its Barceló Regen sustainability strategy, promoting a regenerative tourism model based on creating a positive impact in destinations.

The 2025 Management Report outlines the progress made under the company’s sustainability strategy. The company is committed to the economic, social and cultural development of destinations by promoting a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable economic model, both for people and for the planet. In this regard, the group works to strengthen local economies and generate employment, prioritising collaboration with local businesses and suppliers.

During 2025, 88% of suppliers were national, and 44% of purchases corresponded to locally sourced (KM0) products, thereby helping to stimulate local business networks and reduce the environmental impact associated with transportation.

Likewise, in 2025 Barceló Hotel Group allocated more than $1.96 million in donations to foundations and associations and exceeded $3.46 million in social investment through the Barceló Foundation. -

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