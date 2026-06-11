Arab Finance: Gourmet Egypt aims to grow its business and reach annual sales of nearly EGP 9 billion by 2030, compared to standalone revenues of EGP 2.7 billion achieved in 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company plans to achieve this growth strategy through strengthening its geographical presence and opening between two and three new branches annually.

Additionally, Gourmet Egypt intends to open a 500-square-meter branch at the Ivory project in SODIC West, along with a main branch on 2,300 square meters in New Cairo during the second half (H2) of 2026. This is in addition to opening another one in New Giza during the first quarter (Q1) of 2027, supporting its existing network of 22 branches.

In line with growth plans, the company aims to expand its digital channels and delivery services, which currently represent one-third of total sales.

At the end of March 2026, the consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of Gourmet Egypt climbed by 46.86% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 69.725 million from EGP 47.474 million.