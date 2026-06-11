London's FTSE 100 index edged up on Thursday, supported by a ‌recovery in financials stocks, but gains were restrained by simmering tensions in the Middle East and ​concerns about surging corporate spending on AI.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to ​10,316.05 points by 0917 ​GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 was flat.

* HSBC and Standard Chartered added 2% each, while Prudential rose 3.4% to lead ⁠gains on the blue-chip index.

* Hong Kong-exposed stocks were bouncing back from sharp declines over the past week after China tightened rules for cross-border investments — a lucrative business for UK companies.

* Software stocks Relx and Sage Group were down 1.6% ​and 2.5%, ‌respectively, tracking losses ⁠in euro zone companies ⁠such as SAP and Capgemini.

* Oracle unveiled new debt-backed AI spending plans. UBS downgraded ​the broader European IT sector, as investors worry that ‌enterprise clients may pivot from traditional software companies ⁠to newer AI models.

* Frasers Group inched up 1% after the retailer controlled by British billionaire Mike Ashley launched a €2 billion ($2.31 billion) takeover offer for struggling German fashion brand Hugo Boss.

* Wizz Air gained 5.3% after its operating profit beat analysts' expectations. The carrier, however, forecast lower revenue per available seat kilometre for the first quarter, citing Iran war disruptions.

* British health and safety device maker Halma slid 12.6% after it forecast organic constant-currency ‌revenue for fiscal 2027 to grow at a slower pace.

* ⁠The European Central Bank's verdict and outlook on interest ​rates will be closely monitored later in the day against the backdrop of escalating Middle East tensions.

* Traders anticipate the Bank of England to raise ​borrowing costs by ‌25 basis points in September, according to data compiled by ⁠LSEG, to combat price pressures.

(Reporting ​by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)