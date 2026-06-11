Muscat – Commercial operations of the second and third phases of ACME Group’s major green hydrogen and green ammonia project in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) are expected to commence in 2030 and 2033, respectively.

India-based ACME Group will develop the two phases with an investment of $4.2bn across a 10 sqkm site in Duqm. Once completed, the two phases are expected to produce 800,000 tonnes of green ammonia and 142,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually, according to an announcement by SEZAD.

The latest investment follows the signing of project development and land usufruct agreements between Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom), the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) and ACME Group in May 2025, formally integrating the project into Oman’s national green hydrogen development programme.

The expansion builds on the project’s first phase, which is currently under construction and designed to produce 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year.

‘The latest $4.2bn investment agreement by ACME Group for phases two and three of its green hydrogen project in Duqm reflects the growing momentum behind Oman’s green hydrogen sector,’ Hydrom said in a statement posted on social media.

According to Hydrom, the advancement of green hydrogen projects is creating opportunities across a range of sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure and export-oriented industries, while supporting Oman’s long-term economic diversification objectives.

‘As investment activity continues to accelerate in Duqm, the green hydrogen sector is playing an increasingly important role in supporting Oman’s economic diversification ambitions and the wider industrial ecosystem emerging around it,’ the statement said.

‘Hydrom remains focused on enabling the conditions needed for sustainable sector growth and positioning Oman as a leading global hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives.’

The $4.2bn ACME project expansion is among several investment agreements and memoranda of cooperation worth a combined $7.5bn signed by OPAZ in Duqm on Monday.

The agreements, signed during a ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Duqm, cover projects in green hydrogen, battery materials, power generation, petrochemicals, industrial manufacturing, tourism and residential infrastructure.

The signing ceremony was led by H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of OPAZ, and attended by senior representatives of investing companies from Oman, India, China, South Korea, Germany, Egypt and the Philippines.

The new commitments reinforce Duqm’s position as an emerging regional hub for clean energy, manufacturing, logistics and tourism, while supporting the sultanate’s efforts to attract foreign investment and diversify its economy.