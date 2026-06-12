RIYADH — The Ministry of Energy announced on Thursday the winning bidders for eight licenses covering the establishment, development, operation and maintenance of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) filling and storage facilities, as well as the wholesale distribution of LPG to consumers.

As part of the tender process, the ministry had invited interested investors operating in the LPG sector to compete for the licenses. Following the completion of the prequalification stage, the ministry proceeded with the tender process and conducted a comprehensive assessment of the submitted bids.

UNIGAZ Arabia Company was awarded three licenses for LPG filling and storage facilities in Riyadh, Hail and Al-Ahsa, in addition to a license for wholesale LPG distribution across the Kingdom. A consortium comprising NGC Energy Saudi LLC. and Zamil Group Holding Company was awarded two licenses for LPG filling and storage facilities in Jeddah and Jazan, as well as a license for wholesale LPG distribution across the Kingdom. Best Gas Carrier Company (Tazweed) was awarded a license for wholesale LPG distribution across the Kingdom.

The licensing initiative forms part of the ministry’s efforts to expand LPG infrastructure across the Kingdom, promote competition in the LPG sector, and enhance the quality of services provided to consumers by strengthening operational performance and raising industry standards to ensure reliable LPG supplies.

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