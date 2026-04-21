Arab Finance: AlexFert, a subsidiary of Valmore Holding, penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Orascom Construction, Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries, and UEG Green Hydrogen Development Holding Limited (UEG) to explore the development of a Mediterranean green hydrogen hub project in Alexandria, as per an emailed press release.

Signed on the sidelines of EGYPES 2026, the MoU aims to anchor Egypt’s position as a regional and global hub for sustainable energy. It marks a new phase of industrial integration aimed at producing green hydrogen and integrating it into low-carbon ammonia production, in line with Egypt Vision 2030 and its national clean energy strategy.

Under the deal, UEG and Orascom Construction will lead feasibility studies related to 500 megawatt renewable energy generation (wind and solar) and green hydrogen production.

Meanwhile, Abu Qir Fertilizers and AlexFert will evaluate the integration of green hydrogen into ammonia production processes, targeting 480 tons per day of RFNBO ammonia, in addition to facilitating access to local resources and infrastructure.

Hany Dahy, Chairman of Abu Qir Fertilizers, stated: "This partnership reflects Abu Qir’s commitment to leading the transition toward low-carbon ammonia production, leveraging our existing assets while integrating green hydrogen solutions."

Gu Xiaodong, General Manager of UEG Hydrogen Limited, commented: "We are advancing feasibility and development activities with our partners to establish a scalable green hydrogen platform in Egypt, supporting both local industry and export markets."

For his part, Kamel Elsawy, President of UEG Africa, noted: "Egypt offers a strategic gateway for green energy investments, and we are actively working to accelerate project studies and partnerships to bring this vision into reality."

Ihab Mehawed, Managing Director of Orascom Construction, indicated: "We are progressing technical evaluations to integrate renewable energy solutions that will enable reliable and competitive green hydrogen production at scale."

Alaa El Banna, Chairman of AlexFert, noted: "We are exploring practical pathways to incorporate green hydrogen into ammonia production, enhancing sustainability while maintaining operational efficiency."

Finally, Jon Rokk, CEO of Valmore Holding, stated: "This project advances Valmore’s sustainable growth in chemicals and energy, aligning with national ambitions to position Alexandria as a green fuel hub and reinforcing the long-term competitiveness of our portfolio."