The number of announced and planned hydrogen production projects in the Arab countries stood at 133 by the end of March, according to the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).

The projects are at various stages of development, OAPEC said in a report, adding that the majority of the projects are in the initial stages, which include preliminary engineering studies and technical and commercial feasibility studies.

A smaller number include projects that have progressed further, such as signing framework agreements or making final investment decisions to begin construction.

The current number of hydrogen projects in the Arab world is nearly four times the number announced in 2021, the Kuwaiti-based OAPEC said.

The Arab countries which have embarked on such projects include mainly the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Kuwait, Jordan, and Mauritania. “These projects and plans reflect the Arab countries' keenness to have an active presence in this promising market and secure a competitive role in the global trade of hydrogen and its derivatives,” the report said.

It showed that the total targeted production of low-carbon hydrogen in Arab countries will reach nearly 8 million tonnes per year by 2030, through major production projects in some countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tunisia, Oman, and Algeria.

This figure is expected to rise to over 27 million tonnes per year by 2040, driven by the continued implementation and expansion of major projects in these countries.

“This will strengthen the Arab region's potential to become a major player in the global hydrogen market in the coming decades,” OAPEC said.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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