Arab Finance: Real estate developer TLD has signed an agreement with Marriott International to introduce a Tribute Portfolio Hotel & Residences within its Westrict development in Sheikh Zayed, marking a new addition to West Cairo’s growing pipeline of mixed-use projects, as per an emailed press release.

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony attended by Ahmed El-Tayebi, Chairman of TLD, Omar El-Tayebi, CEO of TLD, and Shady Hassan, Vice President of Development for North Africa at Marriott International, alongside representatives from both sides.

The hospitality component forms part of Westrict, a 60,000 square meter development positioned along the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road. The project includes a 123-room Tribute Portfolio hotel and 250 serviced residences, with both elements operating under a unified framework.

TLD is also allocating space for administrative and commercial use, including 110 office units and retail areas designed to accommodate more than 100 brands and restaurants.

Beyond its individual components, the project is structured to integrate residential, hospitality, and commercial uses within a single operating model, allowing for shared services and coordinated management across the development.

Westrict’s location places it within a corridor connecting several key destinations, including the Grand Egyptian Museum, the Pyramids of Giza, Sphinx International Airport, and the North Coast, an area that has seen increased development activity in recent years.

From a design perspective, the project incorporates interconnected public spaces, including terraces and rooftops, alongside landscaped areas intended to support outdoor use.

Building features include an external façade designed to improve natural lighting while limiting heat gain, in line with EDGE sustainability standards. The seven-story hotel is positioned as a central element within the layout, linking the different parts of the development.

TLD is delivering the project in collaboration with Spain-based design firm L35, real estate advisor Savills, El Ghoneimi Architects for interior design, and branding consultancy 0120.

The development introduces a model that combines private residential ownership with hospitality services within the same project, as TLD continues to expand its portfolio in Egypt’s real estate sector.