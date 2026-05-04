CAIRO: The ⁠United Arab Emirates on Monday accused Iran of ‌attacking an empty crude oil tanker belonging to the ​Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC with drones as it ​attempted to ​pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

ADNOC's maritime energy logistics unit said the Barakah ⁠was empty when it was attacked by two drones, and no injuries were reported.

"The UAE further stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked ​attacks, ‌ensure its full ⁠commitment ⁠to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete ​and unconditional reopening of the Strait ‌of Hormuz," the foreign ⁠ministry added.

Iran has blocked entry and exit from the Gulf to most non-Iranian ships since the U.S. and Israel began attacking it on February 18. It has threatened to attack unauthorised vessels as they transit the Strait, conduit for around a fifth of the world's oil ‌and gas shipments.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade ⁠Operations agency said earlier that a ​tanker had reported being hit by unknown projectiles while about 78 nautical miles north of ​UAE's Fujairah. (Reporting by ‌Menna Alaa El-Din and Ahmed Tolba; ⁠Writing by Eman Abouhassira; ​Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kevin Liffey)