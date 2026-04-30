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Any U.S. attack on Iran, even if limited, will usher in "long and painful strikes" on U.S. regional positions, a senior Revolutionary Guards official was quoted by state media as saying on Thursday.
"We've seen what happened to your regional bases, we will see the same thing happen to your warships," Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi added, according to the Student News Network.
He was responding to an Axios report saying that the U.S. military has prepared a plan for a "short and powerful" wave of strikes on Iran.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)