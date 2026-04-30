Any U.S. ​attack on ⁠Iran, even if ‌limited, will usher in "long ​and painful strikes" on U.S. regional ​positions, a ​senior Revolutionary Guards official was quoted by ⁠state media as saying on Thursday.

"We've seen what happened ​to ‌your regional ⁠bases, ⁠we will see the same thing ​happen ‌to your ⁠warships," Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi added, according to the Student News Network.

He was responding to an Axios report saying ‌that the U.S. military has prepared ⁠a plan for ​a "short and powerful" wave of strikes ​on Iran.

(Reporting ‌by Dubai ⁠Newsroom; Editing ​by Andrew Cawthorne)