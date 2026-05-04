RateGain, an expert in AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry, announced a gradual recovery in hotel demand in Dubai heading into the summer season, with levels expected to reach 20%–30% of pre-disruption demand following the sharp contraction recorded between March and May.

Hotel demand in Dubai, which had fallen to between 7% and 14% of pre-geopolitical disruption levels following the sharp contraction between March and May, is now showing early signs of recovery.

The market is entering a phase of stabilisation, with a gradual improvement expected from June onwards.

This recovery remains limited but positive and is being driven by the progressive restoration of air capacity, the gradual strengthening of demand flows, and the return of key events within the MICE segment.

While conditions remain below historical levels, the trajectory signals the beginning of a normalisation phase rather than a full rebound.

The improvement has also been supported by a partial recovery in air connectivity and the gradual return of regional and business travellers, reinforcing Dubai’s underlying resilience as a global tourism hub even under constrained operating conditions.

“In markets highly dependent on external factors such as air connectivity or geopolitical stability, recovery does not follow a linear path but unfolds in phases, often with rapid shifts in demand. In this context, true competitive advantage lies not only in reacting with agility, but in anticipating market movements before they materialise. Artificial intelligence is transforming this ability to anticipate, enabling hoteliers to analyse demand signals in real time, dynamically adjust pricing strategies, and optimise occupancy even in uncertain environments. This combination of data, prediction, and automation is redefining hotel management in destinations like Dubai,” said Anurag Jain, EVP for APMEA at RateGain.

AI as a driver of recovery

In this context, Dubai’s gradual recovery reflects not only a market rebound but also a structural shift in how hoteliers manage demand in highly volatile environments.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a central enabler of this transformation, allowing operators to anticipate demand changes, interpret real-time market signals, and make faster, more precise decisions.

“As market cycles become increasingly unpredictable, the ability to anticipate and adapt in real time, powered by data and predictive models, is becoming a critical competitive differentiator for the industry. Market performance at the beginning of 2026, with demand levels between 82% and 88%, is a strong indicator of the destination’s recovery potential as operating conditions continue to normalise,” Jain concluded.

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