Kempinski Group, a luxury hospitality company, has announced its first branded residences project in Saudi Arabia, Kempinski Residences at Masar, Makkah.

Developed with Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company, the project is located within the Masar destination in the Holy City of Makkah, near the Grand Mosque.

The project will feature 302 serviced residential units in various sizes, with flexible ownership options designed to attract high-end buyers and investors.

It forms part of a larger mixed-use development that will also include a Kempinski hotel and retail spaces.

Planned amenities include private executive lounges, a Boulevard Café, a premium wellness centre, signature dining options, as well as dedicated concierge and valet services.

A signing ceremony took place in Munich at the Kempinski Group offices, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations, including Yasser Abuateek, CEO of Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction and Barbara Muckermann, CEO, Kempinski Group, reflecting the increasing presence of major international brands destined for the Masar development.

Barbara Muckermann, CEO, Kempinski Group, said: “Kempinski focuses on developing distinctive properties that are deeply resonant of their destinations, preserving and celebrating their cultural heritage. Working with Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction, we will shape Kempinski Residences at Masar, Makkah into a fitting addition to the evolving range of residential offerings in the Holy City, enabling strong spiritual immersions for guests and residents alongside other curated experiences and cultural opportunities in the destination.”

Yasser Abuateek, CEO of Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction, said: “The presence of Kempinski Residences in the Masar destination enhances the diversity of residential options within the destination, in line with the company’s focus on providing an integrated urban environment. The project will be distinguished by its diverse spaces and practical designs that consider the needs of residents and visitors. In addition, it provides essential facilities and services that support privacy, exclusivity, and quality of life in Makkah.”

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