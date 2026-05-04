MUSCAT: In a first for Oman’s ports and maritime sector, Hutchison Ports Sohar — the operator of the Container Terminal at Sohar Port — has taken delivery of a fleet of electric terminal trucks (eTTs), marking the latest in a series of initiatives supporting the decarbonisation of operations at the hub.

Built and supplied by Westwell, a Chinese technology company specialising in AI-powered autonomous and electric logistics vehicles, the fleet represents a new generation of zero-emission, intelligent vehicles purpose-built for container handling in ports and logistics hubs.

“The new eTTs arrived at the right time and were rolled out for operations today (April 30, 2026) to celebrate Logistics Day 2026, further enhancing our service to customers and supporting the terminal’s sustainable development”, Hutchison Ports Sohar announced in a post.

Deployed in the first phase is a batch of 15 electric terminal trucks, designed to help accelerate the shift towards automated, low-carbon ‘smart’ port ecosystems by improving efficiency, reducing labour intensity and cutting emissions. Further fleet expansion is envisioned in the future, along with the enhancement of charging infrastructure and maintenance facilities.

Significantly, Sohar Port’s Container Terminal is the first maritime facility in the Sultanate of Oman to be equipped with electric terminal trucks, which typically move containers and heavy cargo efficiently within ports, terminals and logistics yards.

Each E-Truck is equipped with a high-capacity 282 kWh battery, delivering a driving range of up to 150 kilometres. It supports rapid charging as well as fully unmanned battery swapping, which can be completed in about five minutes, ensuring uninterrupted 24/7 operations.

Compared to traditional diesel-powered trucks, the E-Truck produces zero emissions and operates with minimal noise, while enhancing safety and driver comfort through advanced intelligent assistance systems and an ergonomically designed cabin. Westwell’s E-Trucks are already in operation across several international markets, including Thailand, Peru, Pakistan and Egypt.

In line with its decarbonisation goals, Hutchison Ports Sohar has also achieved 100 per cent electrification of its fleet of quay cranes, empty container handlers and reach stackers. It targets a 90 per cent reduction in Scope 1 carbon emissions by 2030, before becoming net carbon neutral by 2050 in line with national goals.

Hutchison Ports Sohar is a joint venture between Hutchison Ports (the world’s leading port investor, developer and operator), Rakiza (Oman Infrastructure Investment Management) and other Omani investors.

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