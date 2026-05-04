Oman’s move to establish a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) zone in Muscat is being read as a technology play. It is not. It is a response to a deeper shift in the global economy, one that is redefining competitiveness not by resources or scale, but by speed.

Artificial intelligence is compressing time. Decisions are faster, systems are more responsive and inefficiencies are exposed almost instantly. The advantage is no longer with those who have more, but with those who can act sooner.

For decades, Oman’s strength has been stability: predictable policy, measured reform and institutional continuity. These remain assets, particularly in a volatile region. But in an AI-driven economy, stability without speed becomes a constraint.

The new zone should therefore be understood as a controlled attempt to operate differently: not bigger, but faster. It is about faster approvals, faster integration and faster execution. That shift is subtle, but structural.

Over the past year, this direction has already begun to take shape. Partnerships linked to semiconductors and advanced connectivity, alongside pilot AI deployments in healthcare diagnostics, government services and procurement systems, signal a shift from theory to application. Oman is not approaching artificial intelligence as a standalone sector, but as a system that will influence how the economy functions. The zone gives that shift a defined space.

The risk is not failure. It is containment. If the zone functions as a high-performing enclave while the wider economy continues at a slower pace, its impact will be limited. Oman does not need a smart island. It needs a system that learns from it.

This is where most countries fall short. Technology zones attract companies. Few transform economies. The difference lies in diffusion: whether new ways of working extend beyond the zone into logistics, energy, industry and government; whether decisions begin to rely on data rather than process; and whether local firms become more competitive, not just more connected.

Without that, value flows outwards.

Oman’s advantage is that it does not need to compete on scale. Its position rests on reliability, neutrality, energy and location. In an AI economy that depends on stable infrastructure and continuous power, these are not secondary strengths. But they are not enough. Execution is.

In artificial intelligence, delay is not a pause. It is a loss of position.

Companies are placing infrastructure where deployment is fastest, regulation is clearest and operations are uninterrupted. The competition is no longer about who builds more, but who moves sooner.

This is the test: not whether the zone attracts investment, but whether it changes how the economy functions. Can processes accelerate? Can institutions adapt? Can talent keep pace?

If the answer is yes, the impact will extend far beyond technology. If not, Oman risks doing what many others have done: building capability without capturing control.

The country has already shown it can take difficult decisions to preserve long-term stability. The next phase demands something different: the ability to move faster without losing that stability.

That balance will define the outcome.

In the emerging economy, the dividing line will not be between those who adopt artificial intelligence and those who do not. It will be between those who can operate at its speed — and those who cannot.

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