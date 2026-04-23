Jeddah: Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) and Extreme H announced today a strategic commercial partnership as part of their joint efforts to drive innovation in sustainable technologies and reinforce Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for motorsport.

Extreme H organizes the world’s first hydrogen-powered racing series, the FIA Extreme H World Cup, where male and female drivers compete over three-day race formats held in some of the world’s most challenging environments.



The two sides build on a history of cooperation, as SMC was a key partner in the previous Extreme E series, which staged a major round in the Kingdom and continues its presence through Extreme H.

The partnership will see close collaboration between the two entities to enhance the commercial presence of the FIA Extreme H World Cup within the Kingdom, leveraging SMC’s extensive local expertise and Extreme H’s global reach, opening new opportunities for partners, stakeholders, and fans.