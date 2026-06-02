BEIJING/PARIS - Chicago grain and oilseed futures fell on Tuesday, as favourable U.S. crop weather boosted yield prospects, while ample ​global supplies dampened demand for U.S. ⁠shipments.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% at $4.41-1/2 a ‌bushel as of 0225 GMT. Soybeans fell 0.4% to $11.76 a bushel, while wheat lost 1% to $6.02-1/2 a bushel.

Grain markets have tracked swings in ​crude oil prices during the three-month U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in part because some crops are used to produce biofuels. However, favourable weather, ​weak U.S. ​demand, and expectations of strong harvests in South America have put increasing pressure on corn and soybean prices.

The divergent trend could be short-lived, however, CM Navigator analysts said. "If oil keeps rising, it would eventually lift ⁠ag prices as well, as it has many times before," they said in a note. "At the same time, it is also worth asking how much downside grains could face if energy prices were to reverse sharply lower," they added. Crop-friendly weather in the U.S. Midwest has pressured the market despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture's report on Monday saying corn and ​soybean crops were ‌in slightly worse shape ⁠than last year.

The USDA ⁠said 67% of corn was in good-to-excellent condition, as of Sunday, down from 69% a year earlier. Soybeans were rated 66% good-to-excellent, ​compared with 67% a year earlier, the agency said. Farmers had finished planting 93% of ‌the corn crop and 87% of soybeans as of Sunday, ahead of ⁠the five-year averages of 92% for corn and 80% for soybeans, the agency said.

In Ukraine, a major crop exporter, the combined grain and oilseed harvest is likely to rise to 83.6 million metric tons from 80 million tons in 2025 and its exportable surplus could total 50.8 million tons, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Monday. Meanwhile, in Australia, rainfall over large stretches of parched farmland in the last few weeks has triggered a flurry of late wheat sowing, but growers are wary of a dry El Nino weather pattern in the coming months that could hit yields, farmers and analysts said. Wheat export prices held firm last week in Russia, the world's largest ‌exporter of the grain, supported by a strong rouble and farmers' reluctance to ⁠sell, although analysts expect export shipments to decline in June.

Farmers in Brazil's centre-south ​region harvested 2.4% of their 2026 second corn crop, as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up from 0.9% in the previous week and above the 1.3% reported a year earlier.

Prices at 1109 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 602.50 -6.25 -1.03 CBOT corn 441.25 -2.75 -0.62 CBOT soy 1176.00 -4.75 -0.40 Paris ​wheat 203.75 -2.75 -1.33 Paris maize 215.75 1.50 0.70 Paris rapeseed 523.75 -4.75 -0.90 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.001 0.12 Most ‌active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne