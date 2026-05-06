RIYADH — President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud participated in a student-led seminar at King Saud University, highlighting the Kingdom’s progress in promoting physical activity and public health.

Prince Khaled was received by Dean of the College of Tourism and Archaeology Dr. Salman Alotaibi and university officials, before engaging with members of the Vision 2030 Club.

During a moderated discussion led by student Raed Alfaadel, Prince Khaled emphasized the role of sport in improving quality of life and supporting national development.

“We are working on changing the mindset around physical activity… it is a pillar supporting your health, your quality of life, and your role in positive national development,” he said.

He noted that the federation is leading a shift from occasional participation to everyday physical activity, with programs targeting all segments of society, including children, youth, families, and seniors.

Prince Khaled said the initiative aligns with Vision 2030’s focus on health, wellbeing, and economic diversification, noting that sport also contributes to broader economic growth.

He highlighted a significant increase in physical activity rates in Saudi Arabia, rising from 13% in 2018 to 59.1% among adults in 2025, following the adoption of international standards and targeted programs.

Among key initiatives, he cited the Riyadh International Marathon, which attracted more than 50,000 participants from 125 countries, alongside programs such as Nashati, Tennis for All, Sports for All Centers, Move with Us, and Move Your Summer.

Prince Khaled said these initiatives are built on principles of community, inclusion, accessibility, and sustainability, aimed at integrating physical activity into daily life.

Addressing challenges, he noted misconceptions about the effort required to stay active, encouraging students to adopt simple, consistent habits.

“Do not wait for the perfect moment. Start with one small step and let consistency turn movement into a lasting habit,” he said.

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