The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Formula One Grands Prix will not take place in April as scheduled due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, F1 and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed early this morning.

While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April, they said.

Bahrain’s F1 weekend was set to be held from April 10 to 12 at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) in Sakhir, while the Saudi event was slated for April 17 to 19 in Jeddah.

The Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 ACADEMY rounds will also not take place during their scheduled times.

The decision has been taken in full consultation with the FIA and respective promoters, it added.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “While this was a difficult decision to take, it is unfortunately the right one at this stage considering the current situation in the Middle East.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the FIA as well as our incredible promoters for their support and total understanding as they were looking forward to hosting us with their usual energy and passion. We cannot wait to be back with them as soon as the circumstances allow us to do so.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said: “The FIA will always place the safety and wellbeing of our community and colleagues first. After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind. We continue to hope for calm, safety and a swift return to stability in the region, and my thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events.

“Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow. My sincere thanks to the promoters, our partners, and our colleagues across the championship for the collaborative and constructive approach that has led to this decision.”

Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of the Bahrain International Circuit, said: “We fully support the decision by Formula 1, and we are grateful to them and to the FIA for their support and enduring partnership. We look forward to welcoming fans from all around the world back to Bahrain when F1 returns.

"On behalf of all of us at BIC, I take this opportunity to offer our sincere thanks to all those in the F1 community who have taken the time to send us messages of support.”

HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and Chairman of the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), said: “The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation respect the decision taken by Formula 1 regarding the 2026 race calendar. Fans across the Kingdom were once again looking forward to the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah this April, but we understand the considerations behind this decision and remain in close partnership with Formula 1."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal said: "We respect the decision taken by Formula 1 regarding the 2026 race calendar, and we reaffirm to the international sporting community that the Kingdom was fully prepared to host the race, having successfully organised five previous editions. Saudi Arabia will remain a trusted and preferred destination for athletes and sports fans around the world."

He added: "Formula 1 is one of the major sporting events hosted in the Kingdom throughout the year, organized according to the highest standards of management, security, and safety. We are always pleased to welcome athletes and fans from around the world."