ABU DHABI: Rally racing in the UAE has strengthened its position as a leading competitive sport while playing an increasing role in supporting tourism and investment.

Over decades, the UAE has emerged as a global destination for major rally events, leveraging its diverse desert terrain and advanced infrastructure to secure a prominent place on the international motorsport calendar.

Key events include the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Dubai International Baja, Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge, and Liwa International Festival races, combining sporting and entertainment activities.

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, founded in 1991 by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, remains one of the world’s most demanding cross-country rallies, held annually across five stages in the Al Dhafra desert as part of the World Rally-Raid Championship. Its 35th edition is scheduled for November.

The Dubai International Baja continues to attract wide international participation, featuring competitors from over 30 countries and dozens of vehicles, reinforcing its status as a major event in the global short-format rally calendar.

Rallying in the UAE has evolved significantly since the launch of the Dubai Desert Rally in 1997, later expanded into Baja format, with categories including cars, motorcycles, quads and buggies, broadening participation and competition.

Events are hosted across key locations including Al Dhafra, Al Ain and Dubai desert, offering varied terrain and accessibility for spectators.

The Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge, organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council in cooperation with the Emirates Motorsports Organisation, supports emerging talent through competitive stages and prize incentives.

Beyond sport, rallies contribute to promoting natural landmarks, enhancing the UAE’s global media presence, and boosting hospitality, transport and service sectors, attracting international visitors and supporting the national economy.

The UAE has produced prominent rally figures, led by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, alongside riders such as Mohammed Al Balooshi and rising talents including Noura Al Jasmi.

Officials emphasised that continued investment in infrastructure, safety, sustainability and talent development is key to reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global motorsport hub.



HM