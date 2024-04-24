Ethara, the organisers of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, are gearing up to deliver a bigger and more exhilarating race weekend (December 6-8) on Yas Island than ever before, as Formula One is set to deliver its biggest season amid the sport's exponential global growth.

The region’s largest sport and entertainment weekend continues to grow year-on-year, becoming a cornerstone of the region's tourism and leisure sectors, a statement said.

As the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix celebrates its 16th edition, the iconic event has become a catalyst for the flourishing tourism and leisure industries in the region, drawing visitors from all corners of the globe to experience the electrifying atmosphere and unparalleled hospitality that Abu Dhabi has to offer.

The #AbuDhabiGP 2023 weekend saw a record-breaking attendance of 170,000 fans enjoying the action at Yas Marina Circuit, with 65% of guests coming from outside the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to build a loyal and passionate fanbase, with around half of 2023 race weekend’s guests having attended a previous edition in recent years.

There has also been a noticeable shift in visitors’ demographics, with a more diversified audience brought on by increased demand from younger fans and female racegoers.

Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a hub for major sporting, entertainment, and cultural events, in line with its strategic vision of economic diversification.

In 2023, the event's influence was indisputable, with a total weekend expenditure of AED 1.165 billion ($317 million), further cementing Abu Dhabi's reputation as a truly global hub for tourism and leisure.

Meanwhile, the popularity of Formula 1 continues to soar both regionally and internationally. During the 2023 season, the sport saw over 5.9 million fans attend its 23 race weekends – a 43% increase compared to 2018 – with this year’s record-setting calendar featuring 24 races across 21 countries.

A further enhancement to the fan experience will give racegoers the opportunity to run the iconic Yas Marina Circuit on December 5, ahead of the season finale.

The inaugural Run #AbuDhabiGP reinforces Ethara’s commitment to healthy and active community initiatives, building on their regular weekly TrainYAS activity which has seen over 1 million people run, walk, or cycle the iconic track since its inception.

Fans will once more get access to the circuit for their chosen race weekend day, that evening’s Yasalam After-Race Concert, as well as a complimentary one-day pass to any of Yas Island’s adventure parks during a seven-day period, including Ferrari World Yas Island, Sea World Yas Island, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Waterworld.

This is part of the Yas All In programme, which drew an impressive 19,000 visitors to Yas Island’s theme parks and 5,500 visitors to Louvre Abu Dhabi during race week in 2023, underlining the UAE capital’s growing prominence as an elite tourist and sporting destination.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, said: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to bring together the excitement of motor racing’s top competitors and some of the world’s biggest music stars, setting the benchmark as the region’s largest sporting and entertainment experience, combined with unique leisure offerings across the race weekend”.

“Ethara are set once again to deliver a full calendar of award-winning events and are ready once more to bring incredible spectacles to our fans and deliver on our brand promise of making moments that matter.

“Yas Island and Abu Dhabi are setting higher standards than ever before, attracting thousands of international visitors to this regional hub looking for a combination of tourism and major sporting and entertainment events.”

The special event saw Ethara announce that they have joined forces with Live Nation to develop the Yasalam entertainment offering.

The Yasalam After-Race Concerts will return in 2024 featuring a world-class lineup of AAA artists. The first Yasalam After-Race Concert artist was announced as multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rock band Muse who will play at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.

Muse, the English rock band, are the first music act confirmed for this year’s edition of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts and will take to the stage at Etihad Park as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to set the benchmark as the region’s largest sport and entertainment event, bringing together the excitement of motor racing and some of the world’s biggest music stars.

Widely recognised as one of the best live bands in the world, Muse have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

The global chart success of Will Of The People (2022), which took a stark look at a looming post-apocalyptic world through its words and music, culminated in the band's fifth consecutive album concert tour to sell over one million tickets and gross over $100 million with a total of 90 global shows.

The band currently have nine studio albums, which started with Showbiz (1999) and followed with Origin of Symmetry (2001), Absolution (2003), Black Holes and Revelations (2006), The Resistance (2009), The 2nd Law (2012), Drones (2015), Simulation Theory (2018) before the latest release of Will of the People (2022).

James Craven, President, Live Nation Middle East, said: "Live Nation is thrilled to collaborate with Ethara in crafting an unforgettable post-race entertainment experience for this year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Muse marks just the beginning, with an electrifying line-up of world-class stars soon to be unveiled. We're excited to bring unparalleled talent to Abu Dhabi, elevating the event to new heights of excitement and entertainment." -

