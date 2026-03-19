KUWAIT CITY - The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has issued new guidelines regulating official working hours and staffing levels across government entities following the end of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Under the directive, employee presence in government workplaces will be capped at 30 percent, with mandatory rotation systems to be implemented. Government entities have been given flexibility to organize daily or weekly rotations depending on operational needs, while remote work may be adopted where feasible.

The CSC also confirmed that official working hours will be reduced to six hours per day, while maintaining existing grace periods and flexible work arrangements. Systems governing attendance, leave requests, and fingerprint-based check-ins will remain in place.

In addition, the suspension of evening shift operations will continue until further notice. However, the decision does not affect legally mandated shift-based roles, which will continue as per existing regulations.

For employees already subject to reduced hours under specific regulations, the updated policy will further reduce their workday to four hours.

The new measures will come into effect starting the day after the Eid holiday concludes and will remain in force until further notice.

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