KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Civil Service Commission announced new measures to regulate public sector operations during the current crisis, limiting in-office attendance to no more than 30% of employees to ensure continuity of essential services while reducing field presence.

Speaking during a media briefing, spokesperson Fawaz Abu Al-Rous said Circular No. 7 of 2026, effective Tuesday, reduces official working hours by one hour to six hours per day, while maintaining existing grace periods.

The circular also mandates employee rotation—daily, weekly, or remote depending on operational needs—and suspends evening shifts until further notice.

Flexible working hours will remain in place, with attendance tracked via fingerprint systems, while reduced working schedules of four hours will apply where permitted under existing regulations.

Abu Al-Rous said the measures reflect the leadership’s priority to safeguard citizens and residents while maintaining government services during the exceptional situation.

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