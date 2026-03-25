Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has announced the implementation of remote working for employees in both the public and private sectors on Wednesday, March 25, in response to ongoing unstable weather conditions affecting parts of the Sultanate.

The decision follows alerts issued by the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center regarding heavy rainfall impacting a number of governorates, and in line with directives from the National Committee for Emergency Management.

According to the ministry, remote work will apply to units of the civil administrative apparatus of the state and private sector establishments in Muscat, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah and North Al Sharqiyah.

The move aims to ensure public safety amid the adverse weather conditions currently affecting these regions.

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