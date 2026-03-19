Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, today announced the appointment of Nigel Fanning as Vice President – Strategy & Airports, in the Commercial team, further strengthening its leadership team as the airline continues plans to scale operations and expand its network.

Nigel brings over two decades of global aviation experience across leading airlines and airports, including Etihad Airways, Jetstar Airways (Qantas Group), Sydney Airport, and easyJet. He joins Jazeera Airways from Etihad Airways, where he served as Director Commercial Strategy, playing a key role in driving revenue growth, network expansion, and commercial transformation initiatives.

In his new role, Nigel will lead strategic planning, airport partnerships, and network development initiatives, supporting Jazeera Airways’ long-term growth ambitions and operational resilience. He will work under the leadership of Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer to strengthen Jazeera's development strategy and airport partnerships.

Commenting on the appointment, Carroll said:

"It's great to have Nigel on board. He brings a rare combination of strategic insight and hands-on execution across multiple areas of Jazeera’s business. His experience in network planning, revenue management, and airline partnerships will significantly enhance our commercial capabilities. As we continue to evolve our network and explore new growth opportunities, his leadership will play a key role in shaping the next phase of Jazeera’s expansion."

Naser Fahad Alobaid, Chief Executive - Government Affairs, Jazeera Airways, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Nigel to Jazeera Airways at a pivotal time for the airline, reflecting our clear intent and ambition as we continue to build on our growth story in Kuwait and the GCC. As we navigate a dynamic operating environment and expand our network and capabilities, Nigel’s deep expertise in commercial strategy, network planning, and airport partnerships will be instrumental. His global perspective and proven track record in driving growth and transformation will further strengthen our ability to execute our long-term vision and deliver value to our customers and stakeholders."

Prior to Etihad Airways, Nigel held several senior leadership roles at Jetstar Airways over a 12-year tenure, including Group Head of Networks, Schedules and Airline Partnerships, where he led long-term network strategy, capacity planning, and partnerships across multiple markets. He has also held leadership roles in pricing, revenue management, and ancillary revenue, with full P&L accountability and a strong track record of delivering commercial performance and innovation.

Nigel holds a Master’s degree in Air Transport Management from Cranfield University, UK, and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Limerick, Ireland.

This appointment reinforces Jazeera Airways’ commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it continues to expand its fleet, grow its network, and enhance its operational and commercial capabilities in line with its long-term strategy.