Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh has announced the opening of its new aquapark, Aquamania Jungle Park, marking a major addition to family entertainment on the Red Sea.

Spanning 35,000 square metres, the park offers a wide range of attractions for all ages, including 28 modern waterslides, thrilling rides, dedicated children’s slide zones, and a Ride House splash area designed for younger guests.

A key highlight is the 350-metre Water Coaster, delivering an exciting experience for adventure seekers, alongside a pioneering tubing ride powered by Hive Technology, the first of its kind in the Middle East.

The aquapark also features a spacious food court and multiple kiosks, offering diverse dining and refreshment options.

Aquamania Jungle Park enhances the resort’s ultra all-inclusive experience, combining high-energy apartmentss with opportunities for relaxation.

“The opening of Aquamania Jungle Park represents an exciting new chapter for Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh and for family entertainment in the region,” said Erkan Yildirim, CEO of Rixos Hotels Egypt. “Our goal is always to elevate the guest experience by combining world-class hospitality with innovative attractions. This aquapark offers something truly special, making every stay even more memorable within our Ultra All-Inclusive concept.”

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