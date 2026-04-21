Jeddah -- AROYA Cruises will resume operating its voyages in the Red Sea from Jeddah starting May, in a step that reinforces the city’s status as one of the Kingdom’s principal gateways for marine tourism and contributes to invigorating maritime tourism activity in the region.



The company indicated that its vessel AROYA is currently heading to its main port in Jeddah in preparation for launching its new voyage schedule, set to begin on May 14, with diverse itineraries ranging from three to five nights and covering several regional destinations, including Yanbu in the Kingdom, Sharm El-Sheikh in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Aqaba in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.



The programs include a special five-night voyage coinciding with Eid al-Adha holiday, combining Sharm El-Sheikh and Aqaba into a comprehensive tourism experience that caters to guests' diverse interests.



In designing its itineraries, AROYA Cruises focuses on offering greater flexibility in travel options – particularly for those seeking short breaks – while capitalizing on Jeddah’s strategic location and ease of departure.



Meanwhile, AROYA Cruises is preparing to launch its second season in the Mediterranean from June until mid-September 2026, offering seven-night voyages departing from its port at Galataport in Istanbul. The itineraries will include a number of ports in Türkiye, the Greek islands, and the city of Alexandria in Egypt.



President of AROYA Cruises Sture Myrmell affirmed that the growing demand for voyages that combine flexibility with cultural experiences reflects a shift in traveler preferences.



He noted the company’s commitment to offering a comprehensive experience inspired by Ara