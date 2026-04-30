Saudi-based Umm Al Qura For Development and Construction has announced that it has signed an agreement with global hospitality major Kempinski Group to operate its first branded residences in Makkah.

Its debut residential project, Kempinski Residences, located in the Masar Haram area within Umm Al Qura's prime destination Masar features 302 residential units of varying sizes and integrated amenities.

A landmark urban project in the heart of Makkah, Masar Development is owned, developed and operated by Umm Al Qura. On completion, it will boast a mix of hospitality, commercial, retail and residential offerings alongside cultural centres. Extending over 1.2 million sq m, it will create an integrated gateway leading directly to the Grand Mosque.

Masar was recently awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification, one of the highest international certifications in sustainability and built environment.

One of the most prominent global certifications for evaluating green buildings and communities, LEED is awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) to facilities that apply strict standards in areas such as energy and water efficiency, improved indoor air quality, resource management, and reduced carbon emissions, thereby enhancing environmental performance and achieving added value to the community.

The certification aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, supporting national objectives to create more sustainable, prosperous, and livable urban environments, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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