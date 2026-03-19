Rhino.fi announced Stablecoin 1:1, giving neobanks and fintechs a predictable way to accept and settle USD-pegged stablecoins across more than 25 blockchain networks, with transparent fees and no hidden spreads.

Although stablecoins are designed to track the US dollar, business outcomes do not always stay at $1 = $1 once conversion spreads and multi-network routing comes into play.

Research published in the European Journal of Finance estimates that major USD-pegged stablecoins carry an annualised devaluation probability averaging 60 basis points under normal conditions, rising above 200 during periods of market stress. For fintechs accepting and settling USD-pegged stablecoins, that creates spread uncertainty, routing complexity, and a recurring question with every transaction: “What will I actually receive?”

Even a small average spread can create meaningful monthly leakage at scale. In an illustrative scenario, a client processing $10 million per month in mixed stablecoins and losing 5 basis points (0.05%) to conversion spreads and routing inefficiencies could see roughly $5,000 in avoidable monthly leakage.

With Stablecoin 1:1, Rhino.fi continuously monitors the global stablecoin FX rate between USDC and USDT and returns a 1:1 quote with a clear, explicit fee and no hidden spreads. Clients can choose whether to sponsor the fee or pass it through to end customers, depending on their pricing model.

Revolut set the expectation for 1:1 USD and stablecoin conversion for consumers. Stablecoin 1:1 brings that same clarity into the B2B infrastructure layer, giving fintechs a predictable way to accept and settle dollar-backed assets across chains, treating USDT and USDC as interchangeable USD units for acceptance and settlement, regardless of source chain.

Rhino.fi has spent six years building API infrastructure for stablecoin deposits and settlement. Stablecoin 1:1 is the latest feature within that stack, designed specifically for the demands of payments, remittances and B2B invoicing at scale.

“Stablecoins are meant to be dollars on the internet, but businesses still experience them like fragmented liquidity and unpredictable outcomes,” said Will Harborne, CEO of Rhino.fi. “Stablecoin 1:1 is our step toward making digital dollars truly usable at scale.”

Stablecoin 1:1 supports USDT and USDC across 25+ chains, including Ethereum, Tron, TON, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Solana. Guard rails are built per client and per end user to prevent arbitrage exploitation. WirexPay has joined the rollout as an early design partner.

As stablecoins are increasingly treated as payment infrastructure, predictability and transparency are becoming non-negotiable, a shift reinforced by frameworks such as MiCA in Europe and growing regulatory engagement with stablecoin payment use cases globally.

“We’re taking away the ‘which stablecoin, which chain, what will I receive?’ problem,” said Lexi Short, CGO of Rhino.fi. “Predictability is what turns stablecoins from a crypto feature into real payment infrastructure.”

About Rhino.fi

Rhino.fi is the infrastructure layer behind the Rhino Stablecoin Activation Stack, giving neobanks, fintechs and on-chain businesses a single toolkit to accept, convert and settle USD-pegged stablecoins predictably across more than 25 blockchain networks.

Rhino.fi's mission is to make stablecoins behave like real dollars for the businesses building the next generation of financial products. By removing the spread uncertainty, routing complexity and settlement unpredictability that come with operating across fragmented stablecoin markets, Rhino.fi turns digital dollars into a practical foundation for global finance.

For more information, visit Rhino.fi

Website | X | Linkedin