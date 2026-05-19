75 female educators to receive specialized technology certifications that meets local needs and international accreditation standards.

Dubai: General Motors (GM) Africa & Middle East announces a strategic partnership with Tanweer, a start-up non-profit Egyptian academic institution, to launch a Technology Enhancement certification program under Tanweer’s broader Empowering Women Educators initiative.

Celebrating a century of progress across the Middle East and Africa, GM’s latest partnership reinforces its long-term commitment to STEM advocacy and strengthening local talent in Egypt. The program equips women educators with advanced technological expertise and accredited certifications, amplifying their impact as mentors and leaders within their work and wider communities.

Reflecting GM’s ongoing commitment to community development, the program will certify approximately 75 female Egyptian teachers. As a global leader in automotive manufacturing and advanced technology, GM is investing in this socially responsible initiative to help develop local talent, support the wider industrial ecosystem, and drive the skills needed for future-ready economies. Combining Tanweer’s local expertise with third-party accredited certification, the collaboration will elevate teachers’ technological skills. This will enable them to better cater to a growing generation that is tech-savvy, while instilling the values of diversity for local breakthrough innovations.[MB1]

Tanweer is a non-profit entity dedicated to expanding access to quality education and advancing skills development across Egypt. Registered to operate nationwide, the organization delivers programs that strengthen cultural, scientific, and educational capacity, with a core focus on empowering teachers, youth, and families. The organization is committed to fostering innovation in education—particularly in STEM fields—while upholding values of inclusion, environmental responsibility, and service to underserved communities.

The initiative includes hybrid group mentorships with GM’s regional leadership and extended post-training support for long-term impact and career growth. This approach ensures scale and credibility, while enhancing educators’ skillsets beyond traditional teaching models and in-house programs. Moreover, Tanweer has already partnered with Cairo’s Lycées Des Lumières school to pilot the program, with plans to expand to additional educational institutions.

As Egypt’s economy rapidly evolves, the demand for a robust STEM workforce has never been higher. According to a 2026 Nexford employer survey, 78% of Egyptian companies struggle to find qualified talent, with Business Analytics (52%), Digital Transformation (45%), and Technology Literacy (27%) cited as the most critical gaps. These figures underscore an urgent need: educators must be equipped with advanced STEM and digital capabilities to produce truly job-ready graduates.

Jorge Plata, President and Managing Director for GM Africa and Middle East said: “From our historic beginnings in Alexandria to our modern-day leadership, GM has always been about building more than just vehicles, we build industries and strengthen communities. This partnership is a commitment to supporting a diverse, STEM-driven workforce that reflects the region's potential. By endorsing educators who mentor Egypt’s future professionals, we are ensuring that the next century of progress is inclusive, innovative, and driven by local talent”.

Sharon Nishi, Chair and Managing Director of GM Egypt and Africa, added: “This initiative reflects GM’s enduring commitment to inclusion, community enhancement, and purposeful leadership in Egypt. As a cornerstone of the nation’s manufacturing industry for 42 years, we are dedicated to more than just manufacturing—we are committed to supporting people to grow. By partnering with Tanweer to elevate women educators, we are creating a catalyst for generational impact. Investing in those who shape Egypt’s young minds is how we build a smarter, more resilient future for the communities we serve.”.[MB2]

Amr ElSeginy, Chairman of Tanweer, said: “The Empowering Women Educators initiative is more than just a training program, it’s a movement to unlock the full potential of women in academia in Egypt. Through our partnership with GM Africa and Middle East, we are proud to introduce a hybrid certification model that blends Tanweer’s local expertise with internationally accredited standards. By investing in the growth of these educators, we are transforming classrooms and entire communities. These bright women will become beacons of inspiration, sparking curiosity and ambition in the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators.”

Furthermore, this initiative builds on GM Africa and Middle East’s ongoing partnership with the Arab Youth Center, which supports youth empowerment across all 22 Arab countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and with the Emirates Foundation to advance mobility goals.

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for close to 100 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. In the region, GM represents Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.