MANAMA, Bahrain: ARP Digital, a regulated digital capital infrastructure platform, today announced its integration into the Fireblocks Network for Payments as the network's designated GCC corridor settlement partner. The collaboration enables fintechs, payment service providers, and financial institutions operating on the Fireblocks Network to access regulated on/off-ramp and corridor settlement infrastructure across the GCC's primary currencies for the first time through a single, multi-licensed counterparty.

The Fireblocks Network for Payments, launched in September 2025, connects more than 40 payment providers across 100 countries, providing institutions with a unified infrastructure layer for stablecoin payments, cross-border settlement, and fiat on/off-ramp. The GCC, one of the world's largest remittance corridors by volume, has represented a material gap in global stablecoin payment networks, where the absence of a locally licensed, institutionally governed settlement node has constrained the ability of global fintechs and PSPs to activate compliant GCC payouts at scale. ARP Digital's integration addresses that gap directly.

“The Fireblocks Network for Payments is built on the principle that institutional-grade stablecoin settlement requires regulated, locally anchored partners in every major financial corridor. The GCC is one of the world's highest-volume payment markets, and ARP Digital brings precisely what that market requires: a mutli-licensed counterparty with live local currency rails, the institutional depth to handle significant flow, and the regulatory standing to meet the compliance requirements of our global client base. This integration extends the reach of the Fireblocks Network into a corridor that our clients have been asking for.”

- Ran Goldi, SVP Payments and Network at Fireblocks.

ARP Digital's corridor settlement infrastructure, operating under Capital Market - Crypto Assets Service Provider (Cat3) licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain, provides Fireblocks' network participants with fiat-in, fiat-out settlement across GCC currencies, powered by stablecoin rails and settled at institutional speed. The firm has processed over $3.5B in volume across a client base exceeding 450 institutional and corporate counterparties, recording 4x year-on-year volume growth in 2025.

"The Fireblocks Network represents the infrastructure layer that global digital asset payments are being built on. Our integration positions ARP Digital as the regulated entry point into the GCC for every institution operating on that network, a role that is only available to a firm that holds the licences, the local rails, and the institutional relationships that ARP Digital has built in this region over the past three years."

— Abdulaziz Kanoo, Co-Founder, ARP Digital

"Cross-border payment flows into the GCC have historically required institutions to navigate a fragmented landscape of correspondent relationships, pre-funding requirements, and compliance uncertainty. Our integration into the Fireblocks Network consolidates that complexity into a single, regulated counterparty with direct access to GCC settlement rails. For the fintechs and PSPs on the Fireblocks Network, that is a material operational improvement, and for ARP Digital, it connects our infrastructure to one of the most consequential payment networks in the world."

— Abdulla Kanoo, Co-Founder, ARP Digital

The collaboration advances ARP Digital's strategy of embedding its regulated GCC infrastructure into the global stablecoin payment ecosystem, giving international institutions a compliant, institutionally governed gateway into the Gulf's financial corridors. The Fireblocks Network has secured more than $14 trillion in digital asset transfers to date, making it the most widely deployed institutional digital asset infrastructure network globally.

About Arp Digital

ARP Digital is a regulated digital capital infrastructure platform headquartered in Bahrain. The firm operates an integrated suite of institutional services encompassing an OTC liquidity desk, international corridor settlement rails, on/off-ramp conversion infrastructure, and regulated wealth management services. ARP Digital is licensed as a Category 3 Capital Markets - Crypto Assets Service Provider by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and has received in-principle approval from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), a regulatory milestone that precedes full authorisation to operate in Dubai under a VARA licence. The firm was co-founded by Abdulaziz and Abdulla Kanoo, fifth-generation members of the GCC’s 135-year-old Kanoo Group. ARP Digital serves institutional investors, exchange houses, global payment companies, and high-net-worth individuals across the Gulf Cooperation Council and international markets.

To learn more about ARP Digital, visit: https://arpdigital.io/