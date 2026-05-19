Muscat: As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, Modern Exchange recently visited the Association for Early Intervention, a centre dedicated to supporting children with disabilities and their families in Oman.

The Association for Early Intervention plays an important role in empowering children with developmental challenges by offering assessment and rehabilitation services, special education classes, home visits and family counselling. The organisation also works to promote the rights of children with disabilities and support their inclusion in society.

The visit reflected Modern Exchange’s commitment to giving back to the community and supporting organisations that create meaningful social impact. Through this initiative, Modern Exchange reaffirmed its belief in the importance of inclusive development and collective responsibility towards building a more supportive society.

Speaking on the occasion, Samson Samuel – Acting General Manager said, “At Modern Exchange, we believe that meaningful progress is built on compassion, inclusion and shared responsibility. We are honoured to support the Association for Early Intervention and contribute to its noble work in helping children with disabilities reach their full potential.”

Dr. Sabah bint Mohammed Al Bahlani, CEO of the Association for Early Intervention, expressed her sincere gratitude to Modern Exchange for its generous contribution and support towards the organisation’s initiatives.

Modern Exchange remains committed to strengthening its CSR efforts by supporting causes that uplift communities and improve lives across Oman.