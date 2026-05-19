Dubai, UAE: The real estate landscape in Dubai marks a significant milestone as Dugasta Properties officially breaks ground on Al Haseen 6.

Situated in the heart of Dubai Industrial City, this development serves as the sixth consecutive project by the firm in the area, signaling massive demand from both investors and end users in the region.

According to a recent survey, nearly 45% of real estate buyers intend to acquire property in the UAE within the next year. Dugasta Properties is tapping into this market interest by offering a guaranteed 10% return on investment and highly flexible payment structures spanning up to a decade.

Building on strategic location and financial flexibility

Al Haseen 6 benefits from its proximity to the new Al Maktoum International Airport and major commercial centers. Residents will enjoy seamless access to the city with a 10-minute drive to Expo City and a 15-minute commute to the Jebel Ali Industrial Area. A prime location where modern commerce and lifestyle convenience intersect.

Investors can choose between diverse payment options, including a 40% or 50% down payment during construction, with the remaining balance spread over 3, 5, or 10 years. This financial flexibility, coupled with the core proposition of a 10% ROI, solidifies Dugasta as a visionary leader in the Dubai property sector.

Mr. Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties, said, “The groundbreaking of Al Haseen 6 symbolizes our unwavering confidence in the industrial and residential synergy of Dubai. By offering guaranteed returns and extended payment flexibility, we are empowering a new generation of owners to secure their future in one of the world's most resilient economies.”

Diverse pricing and strong ambition

The project features a diverse range of residential units tailored to modern requirements. Studio apartments are priced from AED 650,000, while one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences start at AED 1.2 million and AED 1.9 million, respectively.

Each space is designed with a focus on wellness, providing occupants with access to a gymnasium, swimming pool, sauna, and dedicated community areas for families.

The success of Al Haseen projects 1 through 5 has fortified Dugasta’s portfolio by AED 1 billion, establishing a foundation of trust and architectural excellence. This latest venture is a critical component of the company's fiscal strategy, bringing the firm closer to achieving its ambitious 50% annual growth target for 2026.

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Jazlynn Lobo: jazlynn@matrixdubai.com

Namita Thakkar: namita@matrixdubai.com