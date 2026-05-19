Amman, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan – Valu Jordan, the leading universal financial technology in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with MadfoatCom, Jordan’s leading electronic payment services provider. The partnership aims to enable Valu customers to easily and securely inquire about and settle their dues through eFAWATEERcom.

The agreement was signed at MadfoatCom’s headquarters in Amman by Mr. Mohammad Al Yousef, CEO of Valu Jordan, and Mrs. Lama Zawati, CEO of MadfoatCom in the presence of officials from both sides.



Under this partnership, Valu Jordan customers will be able to manage their payments through flexible and multiple payment options that suit their needs and financial capabilities, directly through eFAWATEERcom via the mobile application or website portal, following the inclusion of Valu Jordan as a biller on the platform.



This partnership supports both parties’ commitment to driving digital transformation in Jordan’s financial services sector by providing secure and advanced electronic payment solutions. It also enhances the efficiency of electronic collections and supports national efforts to expand financial inclusion and reduce reliance on cash.



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Mohammad Al Yousef, CEO of Valu Jordan, said: “This partnership represents an important strategic step to strengthen our presence in the Jordanian market and contribute to building a more integrated digital financial ecosystem. Through this partnership, we aim to deliver our digital services with a high level of efficiency while expanding access to it through an easy and secure experience, enabled by strategic partnerships with trusted platforms that possess advanced infrastructure and wide reach, such as MadfoatCom. We are confident that this integration will help accelerate digital transformation in the financial sector, provide a more inclusive experience that supports the digital economy and further strengthens the Kingdom’s position as a promising regional fintech hub.”

Mrs. Lama Zawati, CEO of MadfoatCom, said: “We are pleased with our partnership with Valu Jordan, which comes as part of our commitment to expanding the solutions available through eFAWATEERcom and strengthening its integration to facilitate access to more digital financial services. This reflects our role in supporting innovation and economic growth in Jordan.”



Both parties explored opportunities to expand their collaboration in the future in ways that support innovation in digital financial services and in line with the rapid global developments shaping the sector.