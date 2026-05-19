DUBAI — Plekhanov Russian University of Economics in Dubai, based at Dubai Knowledge Park – the region’s leading hub for lifelong learning – Yesterday was launched the second edition of its Innovation Week, bringing together representatives from the Dubai Knowledge Park, as well as diplomats, government officials, and industry leaders from different sectors. The ceremony marked two milestones for the university: the inauguration of its R&D Center and the presentation of two revolutionary Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies developed by the university’s faculty within eighteen months of operation. One of the two technologies is already patented in Germany, and the other is currently in the patenting process.

“The inauguration of the R&D center and unveiling of patented AI Technologies reflects the growing role of innovation and emerging technologies in the future of education and research,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group. “Across our specialised districts, we are enabling an ecosystem where innovation is advanced through collaboration, in line with the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy and Education 33 Strategy. We are fostering an environment that accelerates knowledge creation, empowers researchers and students, and supports institutions in translating ideas into real-world impact, strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for digital innovation and higher education.”

TWO AI PATENTS ADDRESSING REAL-WORLD CHALLENGES

The university’s faculty have developed two AI technologies with immediate real-world applications in healthcare and cybersecurity — two of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031’s designated priority sectors for AI transformation:

Deep Learning Based System for Real-Time Adaptive Radiotherapy — an AI-powered oncology tool enabling precise, adaptive cancer treatment in real time, with direct clinical applications. Presented by Dr. Waleed Alomoush, Associate Professor.

AI-Driven Multimodal Authentication Device — a next-generation digital identity solution combining multiple biometric modalities into a single secure framework. Applications span banking, healthcare, government services, and smart infrastructure. Presented by Dr. Anu Priya George, Lecturer.

“We came to Dubai with 120 years of academic heritage and a clear mandate: to produce research that matters here, for this economy. The patents and the R&D Center we present today are the evidence that we are delivering on that promise.” — Dr. Svetlana Malkarova, Director of Plekhanov University in Dubai

INNOVATION WEEK 2026: 18–22 MAY

The five-day programme combines an in-person opening at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics in Dubai with online sessions open to a wider audience:

18 May (in-person) — Opening Ceremony: patent presentations, R&D Center inauguration, neuroeconomics research showcase.

19 May (online) — Human Behavior & Financial Insight: neuroeconomics case studies, financial analysis workshop.

20 May (online) — Agile & Digital Innovation Day: agile methodologies, cybersecurity masterclass.

21 May (online) — Technology & Applied AI: student competitions in AI and digital transformation.

22 May (online) — Futures Thinking & Opportunity Discovery: AI-powered strategic foresight workshop.

ABOUT PLEKHANOV RUSSIAN UNIVERSITY OF ECONOMICS IN DUBAI

Founded in 1907, Plekhanov Russian University of Economics is one of Russia’s oldest institutions of higher education and its first economics university, with a 120-year legacy of academic excellence. Its Dubai campus, located at Dubai Knowledge Park, Building 19, delivers accredited programmes in economics, finance, management, and information technology. In under two years of operation in the UAE, the university has produced internationally recognised research outputs that contribute directly to the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 — the country’s flagship initiative to position it as a global AI leader and hub for applied research.

Media Contact: Irina Belichenko | belichenko.i@reu.tech | www.plekhanovdubai.ae