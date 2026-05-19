Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has successfully delivered a specialised training programme in Islamic finance at Avenir College in the Kyrgyz Republic, marking its first programme in the country. The initiative brought together over 80 professionals from diverse sectors, reflecting BIBF’s growing role in advancing Islamic finance knowledge and strengthening its international presence.

This initiative forms part of BIBF’s ongoing efforts to expand its global partnerships and contribute to the development of emerging markets. As the first programme of its kind delivered by the Institute in Kyrgyzstan, it comes at a time of rapid growth in the country’s Islamic finance sector, while also supporting the development of national talent to meet the evolving demands of the industry and its modern applications.

The programme featured four specialised training courses delivered over the course of a week by Dr Rizwan Malik, Head of the Islamic Finance Centre at BIBF, and Mr Asim Kamal, Senior Consultant. The sessions covered advanced topics in Islamic banking and finance, with a strong focus on practical applications and global best practices within the sector.

The programme attracted a distinguished group of participants, including bankers, regulators, Shariah scholars, entrepreneurs, and business professionals, reflecting the growing interest in developing specialised Islamic finance knowledge in Kyrgyzstan and neighbouring markets.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Rizwan Malik, Head of the Islamic Finance Centre at BIBF, said:

“Kyrgyzstan is witnessing increasing interest in the development of its Islamic finance sector, presenting significant opportunities to build a Shariah-compliant financial ecosystem that meets local market needs. Through this programme, we aim to transfer specialised expertise and equip participants with practical knowledge that enables them to actively contribute to the growth of this vital sector, in line with international best practices.”

This programme underscores BIBF’s commitment to strengthening its position as a leading regional and international provider of financial education and training, while expanding its global impact in advancing the Islamic finance industry. It also aligns with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision to reinforce its status as a global hub for Islamic financial services and to support economic development through investment in human capital.

About the BIBF

Established in 1981, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is affiliated with the Central Bank of Bahrain and is one of the region’s leading providers of education and training. Over more than four decades, the Institute has contributed to the development of human capital and supported the financial services sector and other key industries.

BIBF offers academic and professional programmes in partnership with leading international universities and professional bodies, covering areas including banking and finance, Islamic finance, leadership and management, insurance, and digital transformation. Its impact has extended to more than 64 countries, reinforcing its global presence.

For more information:

media@bibf.com

www.bibf.com