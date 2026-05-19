Amer Group Holding (AMER) reported a 1,259.21% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, recording EGP 58.610 million, compared to EGP 4.312 million, according to a financial statement on May 19th.

Revenues increased to EGP 398.331 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 316.188 million in Q1 2025.

As for the standalone statement, the company registered net profits after tax of EGP 502,600 in the three-month period ended March 31st, versus net losses of EGP 5.077 million in the year-ago period.

Amer Group is engaged in diversified industry sectors, with its operations being structured into many segments, namely real estate, restaurants, hotels, malls, and retail.

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