BENGALURU - Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Tuesday after U.S. ​President Donald Trump said ⁠he had paused a planned attack on Iran to allow negotiations ‌on a deal to end the war, easing investor concerns over a wider Middle ​East conflict.

Trump said on Monday he had halted the planned attack after Tehran sent a ​new peace ​proposal to Washington. He later said there was a "very good chance" the U.S. could reach an agreement with Iran to prevent Tehran ⁠from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Dubai's benchmark stock index climbed 1.4%, with almost all its constituents trading higher. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties gained 1.6%, while Emirates NBD , Dubai's largest lender, rose 2%.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index advanced 0.9%, helped by ​a 3.9% jump ‌in Space42 ⁠and a 3.6% ⁠rise in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding.

Abu Dhabi Ports gained 1.4% after the port operator signed ​an agreement to acquire MBS Logistics for 300 ‌million dirhams ($81.69 million).

The company also said it ⁠would collaborate with Borouge to explore an alternative export hub on the UAE's east coast.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday it had been informed by the United Arab Emirates that off-site power had been restored to Unit 3 of the Barakah nuclear power plant following a drone strike on Sunday.

The Qatari benchmark index rebounded 0.5%, with Estithmar Holding jumping 3.4% and dairy producer Baladna adding 2.8%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index ‌was little changed, as losses in materials, utilities, healthcare, and ⁠energy stocks offset gains in other sectors.

The ​developer Umm Al Qura for Development and retailer Savola Group each added 3%, while SABIC Agri-Nutrients slipped 2% and Saudi Energy Co fell 1.1%.

Oil prices declined nearly ​2% on ‌Tuesday, with Brent crude futures trading at $110.12 a barrel by ⁠0628 GMT.

($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)

(Reporting ​by Md Manzer Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)