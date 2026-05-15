A delegation from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) is taking part in the international forum of chambers of commerce and industry held in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. The forum, which sees the participation of heads of chambers of commerce, economic bodies and business owners from different countries of the world, is being held as part of the activities of “Russia-Islamic World Forum: Kazan Forum 2026”. The delegation of the OCCI is led by Eng Said bin Ali al Abri, member of the OCCI Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the OCCI Branch in Al Batinah North Governorate. The sessions of the forum elaborated on the need to promote international economic integration, in addition to the role of the private sector in supporting development.