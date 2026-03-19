Dubai, UAE: Dubai Health has inaugurated the Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital. Established through Al Jalila Foundation’s The Hope Fund, the unit was developed with the generous support of Mr. Mohamed Saleh Abdulla, whose name is inscribed on the hospital’s Giving Wall.

The inauguration was attended by His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU); Dr. Abdulla Al Khayat, CEO Emeritus of Al Jalila Children’s Hospital; Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation; Dr. Tarek Fathey, Chief Clinical Officer, and Dr. Mohamed Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Women and Children’s Campus.

The Pediatric Cardiology service at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital performs around 200 pediatric cardiac surgeries annually, in addition to more than 300 cardiac catheterizations procedures, reinforcing Dubai Health’s ability to deliver comprehensive, specialized care for various cardiac conditions.

The new unit reflects Dubai Health’s “Children First” commitment by advancing pediatric cardiac care. Aligned with a patient- and family-centered model, the unit also enables parents to remain close to their children, with comfortable beds provided beside each patient bed and a dedicated family area offering a welcoming space for relatives.

Mr. Mohamed Saleh Abdulla said: “Supporting children’s health is an investment in the wellbeing of future generations. We are honored to contribute to this unit, as community partnerships play an important role in expanding specialized services and ensuring patients receive the care they need. We hope this initiative will support Al Jalila Children’s Hospital in continuing to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young patients and their families.”

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, said: “At Al Jalila Foundation, we continue to work closely with our partners to launch and implement programs and initiatives that make a meaningful difference.

These efforts contribute to supporting the healthcare ecosystem and expanding access to advanced care, ultimately improving health outcomes and quality of life for our patients and the wider community.”

Delivering advanced, multidisciplinary care

Dr. Mohamed Al Awadhi said: “The addition of the ten-bed Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit further strengthens the continuum of cardiac care available to children at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital. By bringing together specialized expertise and advanced clinical capabilities, we are able to provide comprehensive care for children while supporting families throughout their journey."

The Hope Fund

Launched by Al Jalila Foundation, The Hope Fund is a flagship initiative that supports the development of Dubai Health facilities and expands access to advanced services that meet the evolving needs of the community. Through the contributions of partners, the Fund enables sustainable impact that strengthens Dubai’s healthcare system and improves patient outcomes.