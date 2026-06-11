UAE: Expro (NYSE: XPRO), a leading provider of energy services, has secured a two-year contract with a major UAE operator to deliver well testing and flowback services for unconventional wells in the United Arab Emirates. The award represents an important step in supporting the nation’s vast unconventional oil and gas resources, boost production growth, and enhance long-term energy security.

The contract covers the provision of surface well testing services, equipment, and operational support for the operators drilling program. By deploying Expro’s advanced well testing technologies and proven operational expertise, the project helps accelerate resource development, reduce operational risk, and provide safe, reliable, and efficient testing solutions in challenging environments.

Hussein Elsisi, Vice President MENA of Expro, said: “This award builds on a strong regional track record and underscores our ability to deliver high-quality services across both conventional and unconventional developments, onshore and offshore. By combining technical expertise with field-proven equipment, we are committed to delivering safe, reliable, and efficient operations that help our client accelerate development and reduce risk.”