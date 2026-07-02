Dubai, UAE – Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of the Azizi Center of Excellence, a new brokerage academy designed to advance professional development and strengthen industry expertise across the UAE’s real estate brokerage sector.

The academy will deliver a series of specialised workshops covering construction, engineering, customer service, sales excellence, and market insights. Sessions will be led by senior executives from Azizi Developments, with participants receiving certification upon completion. The programme is open to all brokers across the UAE, aiming to broaden access to industry knowledge and contribute to raising professional standards across the real estate brokerage community. The initiative is spearheaded by Sehar Rafiq, Head of Channel Partners at Azizi Developments.

The initiative comes amid continued growth in Dubai’s real estate sector, driven by strong investor demand and increasing transaction activity. By creating a structured learning platform, Azizi aims to support the development of brokerage professionals and promote greater transparency, expertise, and service excellence across the industry.

The Azizi Center of Excellence will commence on 9 July at the Azizi Sales Center in Dubai.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Amruta Mittal

PR & Communication Manager

Azizi Developments

Email: amruta.mittal@azizidevelopments.com