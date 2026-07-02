Abu Dhabi: PureHealth has announced that its insurance arm, The National Insurance Company - Daman, has been assigned an A1 Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) by Moody’s Ratings with a stable outlook. The A1 rating is the highest IFSR assigned by Moody’s to a UAE insurance company and the highest assigned across the GCC among life, property & casualty, and reinsurance companies, underscoring Daman’s market leadership, financial resilience, and long-term growth prospects.

The rating also reflects Daman’s resilient business model, strong capital position, disciplined risk management framework, and ability to maintain operational continuity and financial strength across varying economic and market conditions.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “Our insurance vertical, Daman, has built one of the strongest insurance franchises in the UAE, and this rating reflects the quality of the business, the consistency of its performance, and the strength of its leadership position. As PureHealth continues to build a more connected ecosystem, where we recently diversified into property and casualty insurance, Daman plays an increasingly important role providing solutions for consumers and businesses. Daman’s strong fundamentals, its use of AI and technology across its business, and sustainable growth positions it to create long-term value for members, partners, and shareholders.”

Moody’s highlighted Daman's leading market position, strong profitability, resilient capital adequacy, high-quality reinsurance support, and liquid investment portfolio among the key drivers supporting the rating. Moody’s also noted the company's growing presence in property and casualty insurance, which is expected to further enhance the diversification of earnings over time.

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said: “This rating reflects a precise strategy of transformation, disciplined execution, strong underwriting performance, and a relentless focus on serving our members. It also recognises the progress we have made in evolving Daman beyond a leading health insurer into a broader insurance platform. With a strong capital position and robust risk management capabilities, we are well positioned to capture new opportunities while maintaining the financial strength and stability our stakeholders expect.”

The rating builds on Daman’s strong operational and financial momentum. In Q1 2026, PureHealth’s insurance business generated AED2 billion in revenue and AED3.8 billion in gross written premiums, while expanding its insured member base to 3.4 million and reporting a net profit of AED185 million. Daman also reported a net profit of AED800 million in 2025 from strong underwriting business and technical profits.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae