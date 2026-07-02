Kuwait/Oman/Dubai: Air India Express has restored connectivity to all destinations across its West Asia network with the resumption of services to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait. Flights on the Kozhikode–Salalah route resume from 2 July. Services between Kozhikode and Kuwait resume from 3 July, while flights between Bengaluru and Kuwait begin from 4 July, with frequencies increasing in phases over the coming days.

The Kozhikode–Salalah service will operate twice every week. Services between Kozhikode and Kuwait will initially operate once a week from 3 July, increasing to three weekly flights from 5 July. With this resumption, Air India Express now operates from two airports in the Sultanate of Oman: Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport.

Air India Express has also reinstated flights between Muscat and Mangaluru starting 3 July. The airline operates about 40 weekly flights from Muscat to 7 destinations in India.

Bengaluru–Kuwait services will operate once a week from 4 July, increasing to three weekly flights from 7 July. All Air India Express flights to and from Kuwait will operate from Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport.

Guests can book these flights on the airline's website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and other major booking channels.

Schedule effective from 2 July, 2026 (all timings are local) Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Kozhikode Salalah 11:00 13:05 Tue, Thu Salalah Kozhikode 14:15 19:45 Tue, Thu Schedule effective from 3 July, 2026 (all timings are local) Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Kozhikode Kuwait 07:30 10:05 Fri Kuwait Kozhikode 11:05 18:50 Fri Schedule effective from 4 July, 2026 (all timings are local) Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Bengaluru Kuwait 02:25 04:50 Fri Kuwait Bengaluru 05:50 13:25 Fri Schedule effective from 5 July, 2026 (all timings are local) Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency

Kozhikode Kuwait 02:15 04:50 Wed, Fri, Sun Kuwait Kozhikode 05:50 13:35 Wed, Fri, Sun Schedule effective from 7 July, 2026 (all timings are local) Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Bengaluru Kuwait 02:25 04:50 Mon, Tue, Sat Kuwait Bengaluru 05:50 13:25 Mon, Tue, Sat

With flights to 13 destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Air India Express continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading carriers connecting India with the region. The airline currently operates about 780 weekly flights between India and West Asia connecting 18 Indian cities directly with the region. In recent weeks, the airline has launched new services connecting Navi Mumbai and Abu Dhabi, Guwahati and Abu Dhabi, Guwahati and Dubai, Bengaluru and Phuket, and Pune and Amritsar, further strengthening connectivity across its growing domestic and international network.

Following these additions, Air India Express will operate about 415 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting the city with 30 domestic and seven international destinations. From Kozhikode, the airline operates about 85 weekly flights, connecting the city with 13 destinations across West Asia and Bengaluru.

About Air India Express

Air India Express is A Tata Enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 43 domestic and 16 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737s and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India’s most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable.

With thoughtfully curated touches - from ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, comfortable seats, and refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits for over 22 million members, Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality.

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