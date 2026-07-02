UAE – The Nemetschek Group, one of the world’s leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) industry, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Heavy Construction Systems Specialists (HCSS) from Thoma Bravo. The strategic move is set to accelerate digital transformation across the GCC’s rapidly expanding construction and infrastructure sectors.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, HCSS is a leading provider of construction software for the infrastructure and heavy civil sectors in North America, supporting more than 4,000 companies and employing more than 550 professionals. Effective July 1, 2026, HCSS is now part of the Nemetschek Group’s Build & Construct segment alongside industry-leading brands Bluebeam, GoCanvas, and Nevaris. The combined segment offers a best-in-class portfolio spanning the entire construction lifecycle, significantly expanding its total market opportunity to an estimated USD12 billion by 2028.

For the GCC, where governments are investing heavily in large-scale infrastructure projects and smart city developments under national visions such as We the UAE 2031, Saudi Vision 2030, and Qatar National Vision 2030, the integration of HCSS enhances Nemetschek’s ability to support contractors and developers with advanced digital tools. By combining HCSS's deep infrastructure expertise and proprietary data with Nemetschek’s AI capabilities, the Group is well positioned to help regional stakeholders improve productivity, optimise cost management, and deliver complex projects more efficiently.

The transaction unlocks significant synergy potential through expanded cross-selling opportunities, improved connectivity between office and field workflows, and accelerated AI-driven innovation. Nemetschek intends to extend the HCSS portfolio beyond North America into high-growth international markets, including the Middle East, enabling construction firms across the GCC to benefit from proven technologies that enhance operational visibility and project performance.

“With HCSS now part of our Group, we have created a truly unique and leading construction AI and technology powerhouse,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “HCSS brings outstanding technology, an extremely loyal and growing customer base, and deep infrastructure expertise that perfectly complements our existing strengths. Together, we are uniquely positioned to serve customers across the full construction lifecycle, accelerate innovation, and capture the significant AI opportunities ahead.”

“The Middle East’s construction sector is entering a new phase of growth driven by large-scale infrastructure programmes, digital transformation mandates, and increasing demand for efficiency and sustainability. The integration of HCSS into the Nemetschek ecosystem brings proven capabilities in heavy civil construction that are highly relevant to the GCC. This will enable contractors and project owners across the region to harness data-driven insights, improve cost control, and strengthen collaboration between office and field teams, ultimately supporting the successful delivery of some of the region’s most ambitious projects,” said Eng. Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia.

As part of the transaction, Thoma Bravo has received shares in the Build & Construct segment, holding approximately 28% as a minority shareholder, with Nemetschek retaining approximately 72%. The Nemetschek Group has refinanced all existing HCSS financial debt and liabilities, with an impact of approximately EUR450 million on its net debt position. The Build & Construct segment remains fully managed and consolidated by the Nemetschek Group, with no impact on the shareholder structure of Nemetschek SE.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for the digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expands its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently using these customer-focused solutions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 4,000 experts globally.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group is certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

About HCSS

HCSS is the leading provider of construction management software designed to connect the office to the field across the lifecycle of infrastructure and heavy civil sectors. Founded in 1986, HCSS has established itself as the industry leader by offering a comprehensive platform to enhance productivity, streamline communication, and improve project outcomes. HCSS’ platform covers every aspect of heavy civil and infrastructure projects, from preconstruction to project closeout. Solutions offered include estimating, job costing, project management, safety, and fleet management. By centralizing project data, HCSS ensures all stakeholders have real-time access to critical information, enabling more informed decision-making and reducing the risk of errors and rework. With 24/7 instant support and a proven 90-day implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 4,000 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS’ software is trusted on some of the world’s most iconic projects and its customers now win 75% of work across 50 U.S. Department of Transportation markets and produce 40% more bids than competitors.

Learn more at hcss.com

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Abdullah Aljasser, Nemetschek Group

E: Marketing.Arabia@nemetschek.com

Christiane Salem, ProGlobal Media

E: christiane.salem@proglobal.agency