Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Majid Al Futtaim, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in the UAE, has unveiled its first premium Carrefour Market concept at Jumeirah Park Centre by Dubai Retail. The new store introduces a modern and elevated shopping experience designed around evolving customer expectations, marking a significant milestone in the brand's transformation strategy across the UAE.

The concept serves as the prototype for Carrefour’s next-generation premium supermarket format. Spanning more than 2,200 square metres, the store introduces a food-first layout that expands the fresh and ready-made food offering from 25% to 38% of the total selling area. A key feature is the launch of Carrefour’s first-ever BakeHouse Café, a modern neighbourhood café created to bring freshly baked goods, specialty coffee and casual dining into the heart of the community.

The premium market officially opened its doors at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding; Dries D'Hooghe, Managing Director, Retail UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail; alongside Dubai Holding representatives Fareed Abdelrahman, Managing Director, Retail Destinations - Dubai Holding Asset Management, and Matthew Smith, Executive Director, Leasing - Dubai Holding Asset Management.

Tailored to the Jumeirah Park community, the store features an expanded Fresh Market, more than 900 new products, including over 300 imported lines, a redesigned Health & Beauty destination with dedicated K-Beauty bays, an elevated Pet Care offering, a Food-for-Now deli, and a streamlined layout designed to enhance the customer experience.

The opening forms part of Majid Al Futtaim's wider 2026 growth and transformation strategy for Carrefour across the UAE, which includes continued investment in store modernisation, premium market concepts, customer experience enhancements and network expansion across both Carrefour Market and hypermarket formats. The premium concept is set to roll out across multiple stores during 2026.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$20 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

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About Dubai Retail:

Dubai Retail is a prominent leader in Dubai’s retail and leisure sector, managing one of the region’s largest groups of malls and retail destinations under Dubai Holding Asset Management. Dubai Retail today reinforces its position as a key pillar of Dubai’s retail sector, with a diversified offering that spans 56 iconic malls and lifestyle destinations.

Dubai Retail plays a pivotal role in shaping Dubai’s tourism and cultural landscape, curating memorable experiences that resonate with residents and visitors year-round. Its destinations include world-class shopping malls such as Palm Jumeirah Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Outlet Village, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Dragon Mart; landmark lifestyle destinations including Bluewaters, JBR, and Palm West Beach; and strategically positioned retail centres that prioritise convenience and comfort for its visitors across the city.

To learn more, visit www.dubairetail.ae