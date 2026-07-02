Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier, celebrated one year of resuming services to Damascus, by increasing its daily frequency to four flights effective 14 July 2026. The increase in frequency responds to continued demand from both leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travellers, while providing customers with greater flexibility and more convenient travel options throughout the day. Since relaunching the route in July 2025, Jazeera Airways has carried over 90,000 passengers, underlining the strong and sustained demand for travel between Kuwait and Syria.

Damascus remains one of Jazeera Airways' most popular destinations, serving a large community travelling between the two countries. With four daily flights to Damascus and newly launched three weekly flights to Aleppo, the airline offers enhanced connectivity for passengers, making it easier to plan both short and extended trips while benefiting from seamless connections across Jazeera Airways' growing network.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer at Jazeera Airways, said: "As we mark one year since resuming flights to Damascus, we are proud to have welcomed more than 90,000 passengers on the route, demonstrating its importance to the communities we serve. The strong response from customers reflects the close ties between Kuwait and Syria and the growing demand for reliable, affordable travel. Increasing to four daily flights, alongside three weekly services to Aleppo, allows us to offer greater flexibility, more choice, and improved convenience for passengers travelling to visit family and friends, for business, or for leisure. We remain committed to strengthening connectivity and delivering value-driven travel experiences across our network."

The increase follows Jazeera Airways' continued investment in expanding connectivity across the region, offering customers more travel options through its modern fleet and extensive network spanning the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Flights are available to book through the Jazeera Airways website and mobile application.​​​​